HAVERHILL — The Duston-Dustin Garrison House, at 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill, is hosting a night of historic and paranormal intrigue. The event will take place this Saturday, Aug. 19. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the paranormal investigation will start at 8 p.m.
During the investigation, attendees will learn about the history of the Garrison House and see if there are any spirits present. Viewers will also be able to use some of the paranormal equipment.
The Dustin-Duston Garrison House is a historic First Period house built around 1700. It is one of the small number of surviving period houses built from brick still standing in Massachusetts. It was built to protect the early American colonists from the threat of attacks by the northern Abenaki natives and was manned by local militia.
Tickets are priced at $10 per person. All money raised will go to the up keep up the historic building.
For more information, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Giving Tree sends urgent request
LAWRENCE — Community Giving Tree, a non-profit that works to help low-income families by providing clothing, baby equipment and other needs, sent out an urgent request for donations.
The organization, which has locations in Lawrence and Boxford, is in need of new or used baby books and easy reader books as well as new and used small stuffed animals and toys.
Community Giving Tree is also requesting diapers sized 4, 5, 6 and 7; wipes, baby wash and wash clothes. There is also a need for baby cribs, which must be manufactured after June 2011. The group is looking for pack n plays, bassinets, strollers, car seats, highchairs, boppy pillows, bumbo seats and baby bath tubs too.
The nonprofit is transitioning to fall clothing as well and needs items in all baby sizes and for 10- to 12-year-old boys and girls.
For donors’ convenience, Community Giving Tree has an Essentials Wish List on Amazon. Contact Stephanie at outreach@communitygivingtree.org with any questions.
Haverhill Commuter Rail rerouted
HAVERHILL — The MBTA announced service changes on the Haverhill Line between the Ballardvale Station in Andover and North Station from Saturday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 5.
The changes are needed to accommodate planned construction related to the implementation of the Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control (ATC/PTC) safety program, MBTA officials said.
Shuttle buses will replace regular train service between Reading and Oak Grove, where passengers can make an Orange Line connection. A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connection with Lowell Line and Haverhill Line trains.
Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station.
The Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control program is a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train’s location, direction, and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions. The installation of ATC/PTC across the Commuter Rail network is part of the Commuter Rail Safety and Resiliency Program. For more information visit tinyurl.com/4u7atsp8.
Armenian Church picnic Sept. 10
NORTH ANDOVER — St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church at 158 Main St., North Andover, is holding an Armenian church picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. The event will feature food, live music, indoor and outdoor seating, with handicapped access to the hall, which also features air conditioning. All are welcome. For more information, call 978-808-0598.
