SALEM, N.H. — Parents are complaining to Salem High School officials that hazing is a problem on sports teams. But after questioning students about a game called "Hot Seat," Superintendent Michael Delahanty said it was determined it's not hazing at all.
In September a parent went to a coach and said her daughter was being asked questions that made her uncomfortable at a team gathering held at a student’s home, Delahanty said.
He did not identify the coach or the parent. But later the parents of a junior varsity field hockey player addressed the School Board twice, in October and last week, to ask for transparency on how the investigation into "Hot Seat" was handled. They also wanted to know why it isn't considered hazing.
“You think just keeping it inside the confines of your administration is the solution," Todd Stanganelli, the father of the field hockey player, said at the meeting. “It’s not.”
During an investigation which involved interviewing athletes, Principal Tracey Collyer and Athletic Director Scott Insigna asked students about “Hot Seat” and how it works.
They found out that it involves one student sitting in the middle of a circle being asked questions of a sexual nature by teammates. The questions, students said, grow progressively explicit as the game wears on.
They confirmed that four sports teams had similar traditions over multiple years. But that's not hazing, Delahanty said.
“Hazing for us is an incident that is a mandatory or required initiation into an organization,” Delahanty explained, citing the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association's guidelines. “And the result of this behavior would be of a sexual nature, of a physical nature, or something that would result in mental anguish.”
Variations of “Hot Seat” have been played on sports teams for years, he said, but it is not only new members to organizations who are asked questions.
"There is a formal definition of what hazing is and then there is a general understanding," Delahanty said. "We presume, with that general understanding, that there is a range of how hazing is interpreted. ... With that in mind we try to respond to incidents where there are opportunities to educate students."
He said the school has addressed "Hot Seat," but as a learning opportunity, not hazing.
Rather than assigning blame and consequences, in October the school brought in Deb Hult, an expert in student leadership and mentor programs, to host a meeting for fall athletes.
At the meeting "Hot Seat" was discussed as a poor team-building exercise, and then they focused on positive team building and leadership qualities, Collyer said.
“The takeaway for the students that I spoke to after was that students, or people in general, are usually going through things that others are not aware of and the importance of treating people with being kind to other people and being respectful,” Collyer said.
Stanganelli wanted to see a different response from the school district. That was part of his motivation for addressing the School Board, he said.
"Here's the difference. ... Having a one-off fight with two students is not an apples to apples comparison to a hazing incident over multiple years and multiple sports," Stanganelli said. "It's important to inform parents about hazing, about this situation, so that parents will pay closer attention, knowing it is at their school, to their kids."
As a parent he said he knows there are oftentimes uncomfortable situations. He said an email explaining the game would have been helped.
“It’s OK to encourage parents to have these difficult conversations with their students and their kids. It’s OK for the administration to be asked the difficult questions and be forced to address them,” Stanganelli said. “It’s OK to communicate to the community about what our kids are facing these days. Our kids are facing challenges we never imagined growing up.”
School officials notified parents whose children were interviewed, Delahanty said.
“When there is a threat to student well-being or student safety we make parents aware," he said. "We have had fights at the high school, we have had instances of bullying. I don’t send a letter to parents characterizing what happened because from my perspective, I couldn’t reduce what happened to a simple paragraph or two paragraphs and have that satisfy the opportunity we had going forward."
Currently Collyer and Insigna are working with Hult to create a program in the school that would train upperclassmen, not just athletes, to be mentors, Delahanty said.
“We tell our coaches — because some of them are not employees in the school district during the day — (to) let Mr. Insigna know if something is going on, because there are counselors that can see students during the day about something that might be bothering them after school,” Collyer said. “Though a coach might not be equipped to have those conversations with students, a counselor would be.”
Collyer added that all school principals like herself go over reporting expectations with teachers every year at the before-school meeting.
“If staff see something they tell their administrator, and we investigate,” Collyer said. “It’s not up to any staff member to make a decision on whether something is bullying or hazing."