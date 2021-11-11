CONCORD, N.H. — Parole board members convened virtually for 15 minutes, exchanged private text messages for the last two, and decided to release Thomas Campo back into society.
Campo, most recently a Plaistow resident, is now 55 years old and has been incarcerated since 2011 for repeatedly assaulting his newborn triplets.
In a recording of his October parole hearing obtained by The Eagle-Tribune, Campo explains to the three men responsible for his fate, “I let myself lose my temper.”
Records show that Campo shook at least one of his children, fracturing the baby’s skull.
He squeezed one triplet so hard that ribs broke and he bit one baby on the abdomen, according to court documents.
Prosecutor John Mara described at one point in court how a baby suffered a bruised ear because Campo twisted it.
Zoya Campo, Thomas’ ex-wife, told police her husband “has a history of anger and acts out toward the babies,” according to an affidavit. She said she confronted him more than once about bruises and he apologized for them.
Authorities found out about the abuse in September 2009, when Zoya Campo took one of the babies to Lawrence General Hospital for a separate medical issue.
Though Thomas Campo was originally sentenced to 15 to 30 years behind bars, New Hampshire law allowed a judge earlier this year to suspend the rest of his minimum sentence because of how much time was already served.
Parole board members William Francis, Horace Henriques and Roger Phillips asked a few questions during their review of the case — about the circumstances of the assaults, the inmate’s relationship with the now 12-year-old triplets and his future plans.
One board member accused Campo of downplaying what happened in his explanation.
“You just didn’t hold them (too tight). You beat the hell out of them,” the unidentified member said.
Campo apologized, and went on to say that he has spoken with his ex-wife and kids on the phone weekly during his incarceration.
“I have to have some talks with them more about what I’ve done and how sorry I am about it, which I have on the phone,” he said. “But it’s nothing like personal, face-to-face.”
He laid out plans to live with a college friend upon release. That person has also offered Campo a part-time job with his landscaping design company.
While in custody, Campo worked for the upholstery department and was enrolled in an apprentice program.
“I’ve taken some classes...to brush up on some skills with education, business, personal finance, typing, things of that nature to better myself,” he said.
The parole board is requiring that he undergo a batterers intervention program assessment and comply with any treatment recommendations.
Campo said he also plans to go to the Rockingham Family Counseling Clinic in Hampstead for mental health treatment.
“I’m very grateful for you granting me the parole,” Campo said. “I thank all of you. I will not be back here. I will better myself.”
Campo was the sixth of 20 inmates on the parole board’s October docket, all heard in a single day.