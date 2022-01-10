ATKINSON — Route 111 between Island Pond Road and Main Street is closed Monday afternoon as police investigate a fatal crash.
Atkinson police officers were first called to the scene at 10:22 a.m. after reports of a head-on collision.
Police Chief Timothy Crowley said in a statement that a Toyota sedan hit a Ford F-250 after the driver of the sedan had a possible medical emergency behind the wheel.
The driver of the Toyota has only been identified publicly by police as a 75-year-old Massachusetts man. Crowley said he was unresponsive and had to be extricated from his car by members of the Atkinson Fire Department.
“The operator of the pickup truck had minor injuries,” the statement reads. “Both (drivers) were transported to medical facilities, but despite the efforts of the first responders, the operator of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries.”
His name is not being released until next of kin is notified.
According to initial evidence and witness statements, police say the man who later died was driving east on Route 111 when his car crossed over into the opposite lane, sideswiped a minivan and hit the pickup truck head-on.
More information is expected after further investigation.