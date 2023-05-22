HAVERHILL — State transportation officials are warning drivers of partial lane closures and restriping of the Basiliere Bridge (Route 125 /Bridge Street) over the Merrimack River and Bradford Rail Trail. The closure is necessary to allow for repair work on the bridge superstructure, officials said.
The lane closures will start at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, and the bridge will be reopened to vehicle traffic by 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 25.
The contractor will be placing barriers and restriping during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one travel lane and police details will be directing one-way alternating traffic on the open travel lane. Drivers who are traveling through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
All work is weather dependent and subject to cancellation or modification.
For more information on traffic conditions, drivers are encouraged to visit mass511.com.
