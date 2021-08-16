Party, 'grand reopening' planned for Essex Art Center in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — The community is invited to a celebration in downtown Lawrence where the "vibrancy and immersive creativity" pulsing through the city will be celebrated, planners said.
On Saturday, a grand reopening under the new leadership of Monica Manoski is being held at the Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., from noon to 6 p.m.
The area will be shut down for a full-on block party and more than 180 local works of art will be on display. There will also be live performances, activities and crafts, planners said.
“It's all about community,” says Manoski.
“Lawrence and the people who live and work here have an inspiring, collaborative spirit. As the community's art center, we want to make sure we're welcoming everyone who lives and works here, that we're engaging them with our programming, and adding value to their lives and their neighborhood.
Folks from every facet of life — from nonprofit to small business to major institutions and volunteers — are coming together to amplify the great work happening in Lawrence. It's very cool to witness and be a part of something bigger than any one of us could achieve individually. I'm so grateful to the community of Lawrence for welcoming me and being so supportive of the work we're doing at Essex Art Center," Manoski said.
Also, to celebrate Essex Art Center’s work and highlight Lawrence’s creative community, Creative Collective and MassDevelopment TDI are hosting "Imagina Arte," a collaborative after-party and pop-up art gallery.
This after-party is the third installment in the "Imagina Essex" series. Throughout the series, the creative workforce and local entrepreneurs display immersive exhibitions intended to inspire both residents and property owners of the possibilities that lie within vacant spaces in Lawrence’s budding downtown.
"Imagina Arte" will take on a slightly different vibe from its previous pop-up events. This event will be an invitation to the community to explore the possibilities of what a cultural commercial hub can look like on Essex Street.
There will also be live musical performances by local performer Kaovanny, art demonstrations, El Chapin Food Truck and libations for 21-plus guests.
After the conclusion of "Imagina Arte," there will be just one event left in the "Imagina Essex" series, and its local leadership team will be pulling out all the stops to see to it that the final event continues to be reflective of Lawrence’s greatest asset — its community.