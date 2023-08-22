LONDONDERRY — It’s been a long and illustrious career for Londonderry’s fire chief. In a little less than two weeks, he’ll be stepping down from his position to make room for the next generation of firefighters in town.
After almost 40 years of service, Chief Darren O’Brien is retiring from the force. He spent his entire firefighter career in Londonderry.
“It’s been a great ride,” said O’Brien. “It’s been a true blessing. There’s not one thing I can say that’s bad about my 37 years here.”
O’Brien started as a call firefighter when he was 18 years old, following in his father’s footsteps. His father became one of the first paid firefighters the town ever had in 1972.
One of the hardest fires O’Brien said he’s had to handle were when Woodmont Orchards went up in flames in 1992. For first-call responses, he said he’s seen plenty of horrible wrecks on Interstate 93, including one where a family of five died.
Despite it all, O’Brien said he never once wanted to resign. To him, being a firefighter meant being the person called to help on the worst day of another’s life.
“Me and my peers, when you had a tragedy like that, [we] looked back at it and you remembered all the good you did prior to that,” O’Brien said, adding that a lot of the “old school” mentality meant just working through seeing traumatic events on your own time.
Now, O’Brien said there is a bigger emphasis in the firefighting industry on post traumatic stress disorder help, mental health, and getting assistance to firefighters who might be struggling.
Part of what drives this help is the growth in calls to the fire department, O’Brien said. Back when he was working as a fireman, he said there would only be approximately 400 calls a week to the department. That number today is closer to 5,000.
“You’re going to see some really bad stuff, but also some really good,” O’Brien said. “We try to help anyway we can.”
Now that he’s retiring, O’Brien said he’s glad to see so many young firefighters stepping up to the plate. In his 10-year term as chief, he’s hired more than 50 people at the stations in town.
He added that his generation is mostly gone from the firehouse, and that even with hundreds of years of combined experience gone, the new firefighters seem eager to help as many as they can.
“It’s time for them to make their mark,” O’Brien said. “Hopefully, we’ll stay on the same path.”
Currently, O’Brien’s son and son-in-law are the next generation in his family to be firefighters. His son, Zachary O’Brien, is the first third-generation firefighter Londonderry has ever had. O’Brien said he hopes the legacy continues, and that his 9-year-old granddaughter is also interested in joining the force one day.
“I’m taking her on a ride-along,” O’Brien said, a smile wrinkling the corner of his eyes. “We’re going to get her on a truck and see what it’s all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.