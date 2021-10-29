LAWRENCE — A rally promoting unity rolled through city schools on Thursday.
Nine Lawrence schools participating in the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program were the backdrop for a rally that included police officers, firefighters, cheerleaders and a drumline, officials said.
The torch was passed at each stop.
The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program is designed to help schools create a socially inclusive environment by having students both with and without intellectual and physical disabilities participate together in sports and other activities.
The program “offers unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom and school climates of acceptance.”
“These are school climates where students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included in, and feel a part of, all activities and functions,” according to the Special Olympics website.
Schools involved in the program implement inclusive sports, youth leadership opportunities and whole school engagement.
“The program is designed to be woven into the fabric of the school, enhancing current efforts and providing rich opportunities that lead to meaningful change in a creating a socially inclusive school that supports and engages all learners,” according to the Special Olympics.
