BRENTWOOD — Two individuals involved in the death of a toddler who overdosed on fentanyl inside a truck at a Londonderry truck stop in 2020 have already been sentenced for their roles.
In Nov. 2020, a 21-month-old died from acute fentanyl intoxication when three adults in the same truck fell asleep after snorting drugs with two children unsupervised inside the vehicle at RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry.
Both Shawna Cote, the girl’s mother, and Dana Dolan, a friend, pled guilty to various charges connected to the child’s death. Mark Geremia, the girl’s father, is the last to enter a plea deal.
Cote was arrested following her child’s death and later indicted for her role in April 2021. She pled guilty to negligent homicide, falsifying physical evidence and endangering a child and was sentenced to eight years in state prison in May 2022. She became the first of the three to be sentenced.
Judge David Ruoff, who oversaw her case, said she could potentially be released early with 14 months of pretrial credit. She could additionally have 18 more months taken off her sentence with rehabilitative efforts.
She cannot contact her children without approval from their legal guardians. Her children include the older daughter in the truck that day and a younger son who was born addicted to heroin, according to a statement in court.
On the day her daughter fatally overdosed, Cote fled the scene with her other daughter. She was seen on video surveillance at a nearby convenience store entering a bathroom with the girl wearing a child-sized winter vest covered with white powder, according to court documents.
Cote told authorities she wanted to take the other girl away from the scene.
She will serve 3½ to seven years in prison if she gets in any legal trouble any time during a decade after she gets out.
Dolan was sentenced in August for reckless conduct leading to the toddler’s death. He had entered a guilty plea for unbuckling the girl from her car seat.
Ruoff sentenced him to three to seven years in prison. He has 901 days of pretrial credit.
He also received another 3½-to-7 years for another reckless conduct charge and a falsifying evidence charge, suspended for 10 years.
Dolan cooperated with authorities during the investigation and tried to administer Narcan to the child, state prosecutors said during his sentencing.
In sentencing Dolan, the judge said he had a different level culpability not being the child’s parent, but a child still died because of his actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.