LAWRENCE — A Lawrence High School physics and chemistry teacher has earned her place in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
Shannon Morey, a teacher at Abbott Lawrence Academy at Lawrence High School, was named the Massachusetts STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Teacher of the Year by the Patriots Hall of Fame.
Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies, and Raytheon Technologies presented Morey with the award in late April.
As this year’s recipient, Morey’s school will receive $5,000 to use for STEM education, the Patriots announced.
Morey will also serve for one year on the governor’s STEM Council.
“Shannon brings tremendous enthusiasm to her classroom and loves encouraging and inspiring her students to excel,” Kraft said.
“She cares about her students and is passionate about helping them reach their full potential. Shannon represents the work of so many STEM teachers throughout Massachusetts who are helping to develop our next generation of scientists, engineers and technological leaders,” he added.
Morey said she works hard to make her a classroom “a place where students feel that their voices are important and that they can help address the pressing issues of our time.”
She teaches her students to take ownership of their knowledge.
“I do this through infusing my instruction with pedagogy focused on equity, using methods that seek to give students ownership of classroom discussions and encourage them to see themselves as the producers and owners of knowledge,” Morey said.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, co-chair of the state’s STEM Advisory Council, congratulated Morey for her “well deserved recognition.”
“Teachers like Shannon are invaluable to guiding young people toward exciting and engaging courses and careers, and are critical in our efforts to inspire a STEM start,” Polito said.
Moriah Illsley, the Patriots Hall of Fame’s education coordinator, also lauded Morey.
“Shannon’s dedication to her students is incredible,” Illsley said. “She has an amazing way of encouraging her students to grow, learn, and explore the core content through social justice focused curriculum, equitable grading practices, and varied teaching strategies. She will do a great job using this title and her term on the Governor’s STEM Council to advocate for equitable practices in the classroom.”
Morey was chosen from a group of five finalists which included Lindsey L’Ecuyer, an Andover High School teacher.
The other four teachers’ schools will each receive $1,000 for STEM education courtesy of Raytheon Technologies.
The Patriots Hall of Fame launched the STEM Teacher of the Year program in October of 2012 when Robert Kraft announced the initiative at the Massachusetts STEM Summit, held that year at Gillette Stadium.
Morey is the 10th recipient of the award.
The STEM Teacher of the Year award is part of the Patriots Hall of Fame’s education program, which offers students in grades 4-12 standards-based educational modules in a fun, entertaining setting.
The Patriots Hall of Fame typically hosts more than 20,000 school field trip visitors annually.
