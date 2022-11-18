We begin this week with a Harvard student who attended the second Harvard-Yale game in 1876, and a POTUS, who would rescue of the game of college football that was on the brink of being banned and abolished.
That Harvard student, who attended the second Harvard-Yale game was none other than Teddy Roosevelt, who would go on to become the 26th President of the United States, and ultimately the person who would save the game of college football.
At the turn of the twentieth century, America’s gridirons had been transformed into killing fields. In 1904, 18 players died on the field, only to be followed by 19 deaths the next year.
It was a brutal sport of helmetless brutes, who would lock arms and act as battering rams, and with no limits as to the number of players charging into each other, protective gear, or rules, and the forward pass was not allowed, it rained down carnage at every turn.
Finally, Roosevelt had seen enough, and with the newspaper editorials around the country screaming for the sport to be banished outright, in 1905 he decide to summon the powers of the game, Harvard, Yale, and Princeton to the White House for a private meeting telling them in no uncertain terms that the game had to establish rules, and the brutality had to stop if it was going to survive.
Harvard coach Bill Reid received he message loud and clear, and committees were formed, and rules were instituted, along with the establishment of forward pass and thankfully the game did indeed survive and ultimately thrive.
Throughout his life TR followed this football metaphor, “In life, as in football, the principle is to hit the line, and hit it hard,” said the Rough Rider.
On this Harvard-Yale weekend, let’s see which teams overcome adversity by hitting the line hard, earning a hard fought victory, and which trudge off, heads bowed, over another disappointing defeat.
Yale at Harvard
(ESPNU, Noon)
Ulysses S. Grant was sipping whiskey by the fire in the White House dining room, on November 13, 1875, when these Ancient Eight rivals first met on the gridiron, a 4-0 victory by the Crimson footballers, in a series in which the visitors from New Haven hold a 68-61-8 advantage.
And on Saturday in the 138th edition of “The Game,” which is the nation’s third most played rivalry, behind only Princeton-Yale, and Lafayette-Lehigh, the “Sons of John Yovicsin” will be playing at the Stadium located by the banks of the Charles for the first time in six-years.
That long absence is attributable to several factors; the less than brilliant administrative decision to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of its iconic 1968 classic “Harvard beats Yale; 29-29” by playing it at Fenway Park, then an entire season lost to the pandemic, followed by a League decision to keep the even and odd years aligned, which is why the Veritas Boys had such an interminable wait to finally meet the Elis on its home turf of Harvard Stadium.
And even though football is the only Ivy League sport that isn’t allowed to participate in any post season tournaments, Harvard headman Tim Murphy, who is a stellar 19-8 in “The Game,” and is completing his 29th season as the winningest (186-83) coach in Ivy League history has always said; “We have our own bowl game at the end of every year, it’s our rivalry game with Yale, and always played in front of a sold out stadium crowd.”
And this year, depending on Saturday’s outcome, there is a possibility that four teams could finished in a “Brooks Brothers,” tie (it is the Ivy League) for the title, which would be an Ivy League first.
With apologies to Mitch Miller, follow the bouncing ball as these are scenarios; if Harvard defeats Yale, and Princeton loses to Penn, then all four would be tied atop standings. But a Yale victory, and a Princeton win, would mean a two-way tie for the top spot. WHEW!
On offense, the “Sons of Carm Cozza,” have reached this position by plowing the gridiron fields with the finesse of a Kansas hay farmer, operating as the nation’s second (234-yards) leading roadrunners, and motoring behind its dynamic dual-threat QB Nolan Grooms, who like Sunday Silence has rumbled for nearly 700-yards and six TDs, with assists from fullback Tre Peterson, and tailback Tre Pitsenberger.
And when the field general for the “Sons of Brian Dowling,” who has thrown 10 interceptions against 13 TDs, takes to the New Haven skies, he focuses on a trio of glue fingered chain movers; David Pantelis, Ryan Lindley, and Mason Ships.
On D, the “Sons of Gary Fencik,” the nation’s sixteenth (20 pts) stingiest, anchored by backer Hamilton Moore, and safeties Wande Owens, and Miles Oldacre, stone runners, but struggle mightily in the secondary, which is definitely not a winning formula against the Charles River footballers.
Harvard is hoping that its first taste of home cooking on the week before Thanksgiving will be the right recipe against the “Sons of Elihu Yale.”
On offense, the “Sons of John Dockery” are directed by one of the Crimson’s best one-two punches since the days of Teddy, and Franklin Roosevelt, its sharpshooting field general Charlie Dean, who hits his targets, Kym (51 grabs) Wimberly, Ledger Hatch, and tight end Tyler Neville, with precision of Elizabeth Warren grilling one of her first-year Commercial Law students, while tailback Aidan Borguet (10 TDs) has blasted through the best of defenses, compiling over 1200-yards by running with the same intensity as the bulls of the Pamplona.
On D, the “Sons of Tommy Lee Jones,” led by end Truman Jones (13 tfls), tackle Thor Griffith (11 tfls), and backer Matt Hudson are second in the nation in stoning runners, surrendering a shade over 80-yards a game, but are nearly as bankrupt as a Crypto account defending against aerial attacks, which puts a gleam in the eye, and a lightness in the steps of the Yale coaching staff.
With a hat-tip to A. Putnam from the class of 1918, who composed the Harvard fight song which carries the spectacular opening lyric; “Ten thousand men of Harvard, want victory today,” which, by the way, was also used as a wakeup call by Mission Control for the 1991 space shuttle flight of the STS -37 crew.
That said, we think the “Veritas Boys,” back home in the friendly confines of its classic concrete horseshoe shaped stadium, finds a way to get Tim Murphy his twentieth victory in “The Game,” and if everything falls into place earns “Fair Harvard” a piece of the Ivy Title which would be its first since 2015.
No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA
(FOX, 8 p.m.)
We begin with a Martin Lomasney nod (Boston’s legendary boss of Ward 8) to the late, great Boston Globe columnist, George “Duende” Frazier, who opened his first column after a month’s long firing then reinstatement with the following: “It’s been too long between dances.”
That opening line perfectly captured the sentiment that had been coursing through the recent editions of this 92nd playing of this once riveting intercity rivalry.
It began during the “Great Depression” year of 1929, and overall the “Sons of John McKay” hold a 49-33-7 series advantage, not including a pair of USC victories that were wiped away due to NCAA violations.
A Rip Van Winkle snoozy haze which had been hovering over this game for some years, has suddenly cleared like a Brazilian Rain Forest as both squads are experiencing a resurgence of relevancy.
And with a Pac 12 title spot, intertwined with the added caveat of a “long-shot” playoff invite riding on the outcome for USC, it now carries high drama that will be televised on prime time no less.
How about that!
The resurgence of the “Sons of Pat Haden” traces to the hiring of Lincoln Riley, who after being offered a ransom of King Tut treasures, abandoned the the cozy confines of Norman, Oklahoma, and with apologies to Jay McInerny, resettled in the Hollywood Hills, and the “bright lights” of the City of Angels, and the spectacular results have the USC faithful dancing with the same effortless delight as Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth in “You Were Never Lovelier.”
On offense, the “Sons of Marcus Allen” are under the command of another OU émigré, Heisman contending QB Caleb Williams, who has put up (31 TDs - 2 Ints – 6 rushing TDS) better numbers than Elle MacPherson.
And as the top gun of the nation’s third (42 pts) highest scoring eleven, has shown the ability to improvise with the same flawless perfection as Charlie Chaplin in the “Great Dictator.”
The impeccable, and unflappable field general, who hits his target with the precision of a Ukrainian tank commander, is assisted by a passel of high-cotton wideouts featuring Jordan Addison, (last year’s Biletnikoff winner) and transfer from Pittsburgh, and Mario Williams, both of whom are returning from injuries, while Tahj Williams, and Michael Jackson III, have filled in seamlessly and playing key roles in the nation’s tenth best aerial attack.
The Trojan’s ground assault suffered a big loss when Travis Dye, the transfer from of Oregon, was lost for the season, but tailbacks Austin Jones, and Raleek Brown, have filled in nearly as effectively as the Celtics “interim” headman Joe Mazzula.
On D, the “Sons of Ronnie Lott,” anchored by end Tuli Tuipuloyu (17.5 tfls, 11.5 sacks) who is third in the nation in tackles for losses, and second in sacks, and along with his partner Solomon Byrd, and backer Shane Lee, ranked eighty-seventh overall, ninety-seventh defending aerial attacks, which may end up being an albatross of Ulysses proportions to the Trojans title dreams, and in particular to Izzie, one of our biggest and most loyal blog aficionados.
Although it took much longer than anticipated, UCLA’s headman, and UNH grad, Chip Kelly, whose LA tenure has been a dispirited 26-27 during his now five years of roaming the half-empty Rose Bowl sidelines, does have his Bruins going bowling for a second consecutive year. [Note: last year’s bowl game was cancelled.]
On offense, the “Sons of Jackie Robinson” are directed by its dynamic and electric dual threat marksman DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson), who hits his target with the surgical precision of a Tiffany’s diamond cutter, while running with the power and elusiveness of Gale Sayers, or the “Fugitive” Dr. Richard Kimble.
And unlike Kelly’s previous Wallenda-esque aerial editions, this eleven is a John Deere’s salesman’s delight, churning the earth on the legs of the country’s eighth (240 yards) best running attack, anchored by Michigan transfer tailback Zach Charbonnet, who averages 7.5 yards a pop, has 13 TDs, and compiled over 1100-rushing yards, while also providing a spark catching out of the backfield.
And when DTR takes to the skies over the Rose Bowl, he targets Jake Bobo and Kazmir Allen (returning from an injury) both of whom are dangerous chain movers.
On D, the “Sons of Carnell Lake” led by safety Mo Osling, and backers Darios Mussau, and JonJon Vaughns, are the mirror image of its cross town rival in defending against passing attacks, which is definitely the wrong recipe facing the Trojan’s Heisman contending sharpshooter.
We want to reiterate, that it’s been too long between dances, and that it’s great to finally have a USC-UCLA game of importance on the docket.
But with that said, we think the Trojans, in a high scoring affair, punches its ticket into the Pac-12 title game, and with a lot of chaotic help, and two additional victories, could possibly sneak its way into a final four invite.
No. 4 TCU at Baylor
(FOX, Noon)
With apologies to “Steppenwolf,” Coach Sonny Dykes and his TCU footballers are holding tight to its magic carpet ride of a season, continuing to strut as one of the four remaining undefeated FBS elevens. (Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan are the other three.)
This is the 118th hoedown between these Lone Star State Christian universities, which first kicked off in 1899 when William McKinley was occupying the Oval Office, with the Horned Frogs holding a slim 57-53-7 series advantage.
It is also one of the oldest and most played series in college football history, and now that Texas no longer has its annual tussle with Texas A&M, ending when the Aggies joined the SEC, it is now tied with those schools as the most played rivalry in the home state of Lyndon Johnson.
And despite Baylor’s disappointing season, the Horned Frogs faithful are well aware that any rivalry game is a dangerous hurdle for the Purple Frogs, who are continuing on its Monty Python “Holy Grail” quest for a perfect season.
And with apologies to “The McCoys,” if it manages to hang on like “Sloopy,” it will punch its ticket into the final-four playoff tournament. AMAZING!!
On offense, these “Sons of Ladainian Tomlinson,” who have already clinched its spot in the Big 12 title game, and sports a lineup that that has seven different players making a play of 50-yards or more, are directed by its dark horse Heisman contending QB, Max Duggan (25 TDs-2 Ints), who is tougher than an inflation adjusted $10 steak, while leading with the same defiant swagger as John Wayne in “Rio Bravo.”
The maestro of the nation’s eighth (40 pts) highest scoring eleven, is assisted by one of America’s leading earth-churning roadrunners, Kendre Miller, who along with his backfield mate Emari Demercado, have combined for an eyebrow arching 1500-yards and 17 TDs.
And the Frogs field general luxuriates by targeting his passel of glue-fingered (and we aren’t referring to the climate activists who glued themselves to the frames of two Goya masterpieces in Madrid’s Prado Museum) receivers; Quentin Johnson, Derius Davis, Taye Barber, and Savion Williams who have combined to haul in 16 of Duggan’s touchdown throws.
On D, the “Sons of Bob Lilly” led by backers Jamoni Hodge, Dee Winters, and Johnny Hodges, have experienced Jesse Jackson-like “issues” defending against the pass, and although it has tightened considerable as its season has progressed, it will not be the cause of any sleepless evenings for opposing offensive coordinators.
Coach Dave Aranda’s Waco footballers have been nearly as big of a disappointment, as the results of the midterm elections for the Republican Party.
The Bears were a preseason top-15 pick, and expected to make a legitimate challenge to defend its Big 12 title, but instead, have been reduced to classic Catch 22 spoilers.
A win by the Waco eleven would be a season “salver,” but at the same time would snuff out, in Albert DeSalvo style, the Big 12’s lone opportunity to be one of the final-four playoff teams. OUCH!
On offense, the “Sons of Robert Griffin III,” who have been about as dynamic as a speech on climate change by Senator Ed Markey, are under the guidance of its mistake prone (7Ints) QB Blake Shapen, who has failed to live up to his preseason expectations, with assists from his starry t-freshman tailback Richard (13 TDs) Reese, who is less than 150-yards shy of the 1000-yard mark.
And if the Bears QB is able to recalibrate his GPS, his receiving quartet of Hal Presley, Monaray Baldwin, Josh Cameron, and tight end Ben Sims are Linus-blanket comforting targets.
On D, the “Sons of Santana Dotson,” anchored by backers Matt Jones, Dillon Doyle, and safety Al Walcott, swarm to the ball, but will not cause offensive coordinators to reach for the bottle of Ambien.
A rivalry game, regardless of records, and especially one that is on the road, is nearly as dangerous as the mined streets, and booby-trapped buildings of the Ukrainian liberated city of Kherson.
But with that said, and again with a hat-tip to “Steppenwolf,” we think that the Horned Frogs in a close battle keep its magic carpet ride of a season alive, and move one step closer to that coveted playoff invite.
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (Ch. 5, Noon)
This will be the 97th time that these Big Ten foes have strapped on its helmets, with the first, a 12-5 Michigan victory, occurring in 1898 when William McKinley was roaming around the White House, with the Wolverines, who have won five in-a-row, holding a dominating 71-23-2 series advantage.
And as Jimmy Swaggart might shout to all the long suffering faithful of the “Sons of Red Grange,” raise the shades, and let in the light, for there is finally a sense of renewal, order, and most importantly victories emanating from the Champaign football offices, courtesy of its second-year headman, Bret Bielema, who in a performance worthy of Houdini, has the Illini bowl eligible, and tied with three other teams atop the Big Ten West with a chance to play in the Big Ten title game. Amazing!
And with apologies to Peter Sellers, one doesn’t need to have the expertise of Inspector Clouseau to realize that the defense of the “Sons of Dick Butkus,” the nation’s third (12 pts) stingiest, and top seven in every major category, is the foundation behind this remarkable turnaround.
The Illini’s disruptive Park Avenue front seven, anchored by ends Johnny Newton, and Keith Randolph, (who have combined for 23-tfls,) flies to the ball with the intensity of the commuters on a jam-packed Park Street platform, pushing, clawing, and shoving to stuff into the delayed Red Line train, while hitting with the concussive force of an Aaron Judge blast over the “John Fogerty” centerfield wall.
On offense, the “Sons of Bobby Mitchell” sit an anemic 88th overall, averaging a mere 24-points a game, but have managed to keep from totally derailing courtesy of its elusive, turbo-charged and bone bruising tailback Chase Brown, who leads (1442-yards) the nation in rushing, and is second in the nation averaging an eye-popping 144-yards a game, which puts him second all-time in the Illinois record books with over 3000-career rushing yards.
Its other catalyst is Syracuse transfer QB Tommy Devito, an RPO shotgun specialist, who hits his target with the precision of Wyatt Earp at the O.K. Corral, while lasering onto trio of chain moving receivers; Isaiah Williams, Brian Hightower, and Pat Bryant.
In Ann Arbor, with apologies to “The WHO,” Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, who has won 21 of his last 23, and has his Big Blue footballers sitting at 10-0 for only the third time in the last quarter of a century, and for the first time since 2006, is as happy as the character in the song “Happy Jack,” by the legendary British group’s first big hit in America.
“It’s a joyful happy ride that we are on. It’s a mission, but it’s a happy mission. Not one that has any anxiety or any anger, or any kind of fear to it. It’s a happy ride,” said a “Happy” Harbaugh, who is in the hunt for his second consecutive final four invite.
On offense, the “Sons of Tom Harmon” are under the command of QB J.J. McCarthy, who plays with the same self-assured swagger as Jackie Gleason in “The Hustler,” in piloting the nation’s fifth (41 pts) highest scoring eleven.
The Maize and Blue dart thrower, cocooned by one of the country’s best offensive lines, gets a gigundous assist from his Heisman contending tailback Blake Corum, whose MIT worthy resume reads as follows: the prime mover of the nation’s fourth (251-yards) best road running squad, has notched 17 TDs, has seven consecutive 100-yard games with at least one touchdown, is third (1348-yards) in the country in rushing, while averaging a jaw-dropping 134-yards a game.
And when Blue’s field general takes to the skies over Michigan Stadium, he lasers on Ronnie Bell, one of the nation’s most underrated receivers, who drops a ball about as often as the Oriole’s legendary shortstop Mark Belanger made an error.
On D, the disruptive “Sons of Charles Woodson,” anchored by end Mike Morris, backer Junior Colson, and tackle Kris Jenkins, have displayed better numbers than the summer sale prices of a Southie, or Dorchester, three-decker, as the Wolverines are tops in total D, scoring (11 pts) D, tops in stoning runners, and fourth overall in defending against the pass. In other words; Magnifico!
On Saturday Big Blue closes out its home season with a “happy” W, then prepares for its Armageddon showdown next week in Columbus. We can’t wait.
Last week: 1-3
Season record: 27-17
