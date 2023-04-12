LAWRENCE — Silvana Seabra, 64, of Methuen was pronounced dead Monday at Boston Medical Center, where she was treated after being hit by a van last week in Lawrence.
Seabra and another pedestrian were struck at 2:43 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at the intersection of Lawrence Street and Erving Avenue, according to Glen Johnson of District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.
The other pedestrian, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Lawrence General Hospital.
The name of the van driver is being withheld pending the completion of an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
