LAWRENCE - Firefighters and police are investigating an accident involving a person who was hit by a train.
The incident was reported on Inman Street which is off Route 28 (Broadway) in South Lawrence around 10:30 a.m.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty asked via radio broadcast for a medical examiner and police investigators to respond.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.