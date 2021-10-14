LAWRENCE — A 73-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a crash at Winter and Essex streets.
The woman, a pedestrian, was identified as Antoquia M. Ruiz Villlona De Anziani, according to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital paramedics, police said.
Police, firefighters and ambulance responded to the crash on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
The driver involved has not yet been identified. It is unclear if charges will be filed.
