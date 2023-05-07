NORTH ANDOVER — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Sunday afternoon, police said.
The unidentified pedestrian was walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when struck by a Honda Civic about 1:30 p.m., according to a statement released by Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office.
The pedestrian was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members, according to the statement.
Authorities said the Honda Civic remained at the scene. No charges have been filed or citations issued.
The incident remains under investigation by a state police accident reconstruction team and detectives from the North Andover Police Department.
