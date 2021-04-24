PELHAM — Multiple fire departments are fighting a large brush fire off of Spaulding Hill Road and the Gumpas Pond Conservation Area in Pelham, the fire department announced in a statement.
The department released the statement just after 6 p.m.
Emergency personnel are asking people avoid the area and expect heavy emergency vehicle traffic as they continue to work to contain the fire, the statement said.
There is heavy smoke throughout that area and into the center of town, the department said.
There was a high risk for fires Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Forest Rangers.