PELHAM — Crossroads Church posted a response on their website over the weekend to an The Eagle-Tribune report that the pastor's son, a student ministry leader, is facing charges for assaulting his wife on a mountain in Northern New Hampshire.
Todd Spain Jr., 26, of Pelham was indicted last month in Carroll County Superior Court for second degree assault, according to court documents.
A police report says he tried to get Molly Spain, his wife, to a ledge while the two were hiking the Boulder Loop Trail in Albany, and that he later hit her in the back of the head with a rock. She was able to call police while running to the bottom of the mountain, the report says.
The crime Spain is accused of happened July 6, court documents say.
According to Crossroad Church's statement, Spain has not worked at the church since July 8 for unrelated reasons.
"We can state that Todd Spain Jr. is no longer employed by the church for reasons other than the legal charges mentioned in the article," the church's statement reads.
Multiple attempts by The Eagle-Tribune to reach anyone at the church Friday, including Spain's father, Pastor Todd Spain Sr., were unsuccessful.
The statement, which is not dated or signed, reads in part, "Unfortunately, we cannot provide details of confidential employment issues. Crossroads remains committed to providing spiritual guidance to all of its members and we pray for the wellness of those involved in this situation."
A page on the church's website Friday listed Spain Jr. as a contact person for information about Sunday night student ministries attended by middle and high school-aged children.
By Monday, Spain Jr.'s name was removed from the page.
His attorney, Kirsten Wilson, refused to comment on the pending criminal case.
A court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.