PELHAM — Two drivers were sent to the hospital after an early morning crash on Mammoth Road in Pelham, according to police.
One of the drivers was later arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from police.
Pelham police and fire departments arrived near 68 Mammoth Road around 12:20 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a white 2017 Toyota Corolla in the middle of Mammoth Road with substantial damage to its passenger side, according to police.
Police say they found a black 2018 Honda CRV approximately 400 feet south of the Corolla, about 25 feet into the woods. The CRV suffered substantial front-end damage, according to police.
The driver of the Corolla, Tracy Malfy, 40, of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver of the CRV, Angela Lavallee, 55, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say their investigation found that Lavallee was traveling southbound on Mammoth Road and crossed over the double yellow line.
Malfy attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to do so, according to police.
Police say Lavallee's CRV continued traveling for another 400 feet after the crash, went off the road into the woods and came to a rest after snapping a telephone pole wire.
Police say Lavallee was intoxicated, causing the collision.
She was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief, according to police.
Lavallee will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m., according to police.
Any questions can be directed to Sgt. Brian Barbato at 603-635-2411.