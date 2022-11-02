PELHAM — More than 400 families came out for the fire department's 22nd annual Horribles Parade, which kicked off at the Pelham Middle School.
Adorable — and not so horrible — children and families in costumes marched down Marsh Road to the Village Green at this fun and free community event.
Pelham residents were able to enjoy hayrides along with apple cider, hot dogs and candy among other snacks.
Local firefighters and their families were some of the volunteers at this event.
