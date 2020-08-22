CONCORD, N.H. -- A Pelham man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for distributing cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.
In 2019, Michael Baez, 40, sold cocaine to a cooperating individual on multiple occasions, according to court documents and statements made in court.
One transaction took place in a parking lot in Nashua. Additional deals occurred at the defendant’s residence in Pelham. In total, Baez sold more than 420 grams of cocaine to the cooperating individual.
Baez previously pleaded guilty on May 11, 2020.
“Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies worked together to bring this defendant to justice,” Murray said. “Drug dealers who choose to do business in New Hampshire should understand that they will be identified, arrested and prosecuted. Federal prison sentences await those who persist in peddling illegal drugs.”
Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, noted: "When law enforcement agencies partner together in a task force environment, as in this case, we can leverage all of our resources in removing illegal narcotics, and the criminals like Michael Baez who deal them, from the streets."
This matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police, Nashua Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Dover Police Department, and Portsmouth Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.