WINDHAM — A Pelham man suffered fatal injuries Thursday during rush hour on I-93 after he lost control of his motorcycle and struck the guardrail, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Michael Carrier, 56, was operating a 2022 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI motorcycle near exit 3 when he apparently lost control, struck the guardrail, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Windham Fire and Police Departments assisted the New Hampshire State Police at the scene. The motorcycle was towed from the scene by RGA Towing service.
The accident is under the investigation by Trooper Bryan Taylor. Anyone with information pertaining to this accident is asked to contact him at (603) 223-4381 or Bryan.Taylor@dos.nh.gov.