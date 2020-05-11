PELHAM — A Pelham man has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine at his home, according to a statement from United States Attorney Scott Murray.
In 2019 Michael Baez, 39, made multiple sales of cocaine to a person who is now cooperating with the department, according to court documents. The sales, which totaled more than 420 grams of cocaine, happened in a Nashua parking lot and at Baez's Pelham home, according to court documents.
“Time after time, Michael Baez pushed thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine from his home, where he once left the dangerous narcotic out on his grill, on his back deck, ready for pickup,” said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division.
“By pleading guilty ... to drug distribution, Baez is finally accepting responsibility for being part of a problem that has exacted a terrible toll on our communities,'' Bonavolonta said. "This case is a great example of the resolve of the FBI New Hampshire’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force to rid our streets of those who are intent on flooding them with illicit drugs.”
The FBI led the investigation into Baez with help from the New Hampshire State Police, Nashua Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Dover Police Department and Portsmouth Police Department, officials said.
“Drug trafficking threatens the health and safety of residents of Pelham, Nashua and other communities throughout New Hampshire,” Murray said. “Cocaine traffickers should understand that this illegal conduct will lead to federal prosecution. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely together to identify and prosecute those who are responsible for selling drugs in the Granite State.”
Baez is scheduled to be sentenced on August 19, 2020.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski is prosecuting the case.