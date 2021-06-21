PELHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a rash of car break-ins over the weekend.
Surrounding communities have also seen an influx of similar incidents, according to Pelham police.
It is unknown if the thefts are related, however, the Pelham Police Department says it is not ruling out the possibility.
Pelham police said they took about a dozen reports Sunday morning from residents who discovered their cars broken into overnight. Most of the reports came from residents of Simpson Mill Road or nearby.
Anyone with surveillance footage or doorbell cameras that may have helpful footage between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday is asked to contact the Pelham Police Criminal Bureau at 603-635-2411.
Police say most of the cars were unlocked when the thefts occurred.
The department has started a social media campaign called “9 o’clock lockup,” which reminds followers to lock their homes and vehicles nightly.