Pelham police offer self defense class for women
PELHAM — Pelham police are hosting a free Rape Aggression Defense class for women, designed to empower participants through self defense, awareness and avoidance.
The three-night course will be Tuesday, July 28, Thursday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Aug. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Pelham Police Department, 14 Village Green.
Participants need to attend all three nights in order to receive a participation certificate.
Anyone interested should contact Cpl. David DeRoche at 603-635-2411 ext. 4005 or email at dderoche@pelhampolice.com.
Timberlane girl wins local scholarship
SANDOWN — The Sandown Lion’s Club has recognized Lauren Violette as the winner of the 2022 Eleanor Bassett Memorial Scholarship.
Violette was chosen as this year's recipient based on her personal essay, “The Value of Time and Empathy: Why I Volunteer," as well as her dedication to providing both leadership and community service to the town of Sandown and Timberlane community.
In her essay, Violette was able to describe how her first recognition of disparities among those in her community led her to seek out opportunities to volunteer and help others less fortunate.
She has amassed countless hours with Timberlane’s Key Club, Mealey’s Meals and various honor societies, as well as independently with Lazarus ministries.
Despite recent COVID-19 limitations, she was still able to complete over 200 community service hours, both virtually and in person. She was also awarded the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership award.
Violette will study at Northeastern University in the fall.
