PELHAM — A fast-acting Pelham police sergeant was able to turn on his cruiser’s dashboard camera and capture a fireball falling through the sky.
The short video clip taken Oct. 6 at 12:45 a.m. was posted on the police department's social media pages.
A Pelham police spokesperson said Sgt. Ronald Page was patrolling Route 38 at the time. He was checking the parking lot at 122 Bridge Street when he turned, saw the meteor and reached for the cruiser's built-in recording system.
Page wasn’t the only one to spot something in the sky that night. According to the American Meteor Society, a nonprofit scientific group that documents reported sightings, at least 20 others saw the meteor in five states.
A timeline on the group’s website reports the first sighting at 11:30 p.m. in Bedford, Massachusetts, followed by others just outside of Boston and in Andover at 12:40 a.m.
Someone in Sandown made their own report at 12:45 a.m. — about the same time as Page — followed by a skygazer in Derry three minutes later.
The last sighting reported to the society on Oct. 6 was at 1 a.m. in New Canaan, Connecticut.