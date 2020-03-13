PELHAM — Police Chief Joseph Roark wrote in a letter to the community that his department will be limiting face-to-face interactions with the public by changing the way they respond to calls during the coronavirus outbreak.
Roard wrote Thursday, "As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread in this area, our goal is to protect the health and well-being of the public and your first responders."
Police are asking the public to report non-emergency situations to 603-635-2411 or walk into the department to file a report.
Officers have been instructed to take reports that are less serious in nature over the phone.
"We will utilize our email system for written statements and photographs of minor property damage," Roark wrote in his letter.
He said any serious or in-progress crimes will be investigated in person immediately, as will all emergency calls.
"When appropriate, officers will keep approximately 6 feet away from people if they have to investigate a crime in person," the letter explains.
Roark emphasized that the department will remain open around the clock, as it always does.
"Our quality of service will continue at the highest professional level, however, the manner in which we do day-to-day business, is changing temporarily," he wrote.
Police will not be providing fingerprint services at the station, car seat installations, and will not be responding to assist with VIN verification until further notice.