Pelham superintendent up for Epping job

PELHAM — Pelhams Superintendent Bill Furbish is one of the two finalists in the search for Epping’s superintendent.
Furbish, 46, of Exeter has been Pelham’s superintendent since the summer of 2018, when he came to the district after serving as assistant superintendent in Exeter.
Seeing the opportunity to work in a school district closer to home, Furbish pursued the position.
"Through the process I really liked what I was learning with Epping about what they need in a leader and where they were in competency-based learning,” Furbish said.
Working closer to home would also allow him to be a bigger part of the community, he said.
Furbish has enjoyed his time as Pelham's superintendent, he said, adding that he looks forward to continuing his work and building relationships in the district.
Officials from the Epping district have been on the search for a superintendent since last summer when Valerie McKenney told the School Board about her intention to retire in June 2020. District officials worked with consulting firm Bryan Group, LLC to find a replacement.
The search has been limited to Furbish and Adam Houghton, principal of Rochester Middle School. The Epping School Board is expected to make a decision soon.
Furbish rose to be a top contender as an “experienced school leader with a history of facilitating and providing for improving achievement opportunities at the building and district levels for his students,”according to a statement from the district.
“He has a passion for Competency Based Education and personalized learning that shows in his current and past positions and through his lifelong learning demonstrated through his doctoral work at New England College focused on Competency Based Education.”