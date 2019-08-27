PELHAM — After a horse in Methuen was found to have EEE on Monday, the town of Pelham is sending out information to its residents to make safety a priority.
Pelham is located near the Massachusetts border and the state of New Hampshire is recommending the community release information to the public in an abundance of caution, according to a tip411 alert statement released by the Pelham Police Department on Tuesday.
"The state is recommending we limit outside activities prior to dusk, to reduce the risk of exposure of EEE," the release states. "Additionally, in light of our most recent mosquito test batches indicating there was no EEE found in any of the mosquitoes tested, the state is not recommending that we take any additional action with respect to respraying our town parks and fields.
The Methuen horse that died Aug. 23 tested positive for the virus Monday, a statement said. A positive EEE test in an animal automatically raises a community's threat level to "critical," which is the highest level.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health elevated Methuen's risk for EEE to critical after the horse died.
Both EEE and West Nile Virus are spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. When a mosquito bites an infected bird, it becomes infected. The infected mosquito could then bite a human and transmit the infection, according to the statement. Infected mosquitoes are the primary known source for transmission to humans. These viruses are not spread by person-to-person contact, such as touching, kissing, or caring for someone who is infected.
The police alert also offered Pelham residents prevention guidelines, including ways to make sure mosquito breeding areas are controlled by eliminating standing water from property, removing old tires, old containers or other spaces where mosquitoes might breed, keeping roof gutters clean and making sure pools and hot tubs are clean and/or covered when not in use.
People should also take precautions when outside during evening or early dawn hours when mosquitoes are most likely to bite. Wearing protective clothing is key. Also, use of an effective insect repellent containing DEET is recommended for both children and adults. Repellents that contain Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus have also been determined to be effective.
Pelham officials urge residents to play it safe and keep protected.
"We will continue to monitor this issue and the town will stay in contact with the state of New Hampshire and our arboviral experts and adjust our response(s) as needed," the release states. "Lastly, there have been no confirmed human or animal cases of EEE in Pelham."
Reporter Breanna Edelstein contributed to this report.