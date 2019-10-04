PELHAM — Local teen filmmaker Meghan Montminy is partnering with the Girls Impact the World Film Festival to hold a local film screening in honor of International Day of the Girl.
Montminy will show her film that previously won an award from the Girls Impact the World Film Festival in 2018. The theme of the movie night will be “Redefining Beauty."
The Pelham teenager created a short film that centered on bullying.
Montminy said that she hopes her film helps people think twice about the words they say, knowing it could hurt someone. The bullying video fits in well with the theme of "Redefining Beauty" she said because she knows people are picked on for how they look. She has been at the receiving end of bullying about her curly hair, she said.
The festival is being held at Chunky's Cinema in Pelham on Oct. 5. Doors open to the event at 6 p.m., and the films start at 7 p.m.
"It's not only for girls, it's for everyone," Montminy said.