PELHAM — Voters came out Tuesday afternoon to hear from candidates in the heavily contested races for the Planning Board and Board of Selectmen this Town Meeting Day.
The forum was sponsored by the town's Council on Aging. Yvonne La-Garde, the council's president, hosted the forum asking candidates questions about taxes, development and livestock.
La-Garde encouraged the dozens of residents at the forum to vote on March 10, especially because these are contested races with so many candidates, she said.
Voters like Viola Swamp of Pelham came out to the forum to meet the candidates and listen to their positions on taxes and development.
"As far as this goes, we really need new blood," Swamp said. "We need people who are willing to serve and make the commitments."
She was happy to see new faces appealing to voters to become part of the town government, she said. However, she hopes that more people will also get involved on town committees and other volunteer positions.
Pelham residents are getting more involved this election. Alongside the contested races there two items on the Town Meeting Day ballot that stem from a zoning ordinance voted in last year that banned property owners with fewer than three acres of land from having livestock. Residents have organized to ask voters to repeal that zoning ordinance and create an agriculture commission that can help keep farmers and animal owners in the community at peace with their neighbors.
The petition to change the zoning ordinance got hundreds of signatures, and the Planning Board received more than 100 letters urging board members to support the repeal on the ballot.
Danielle Masse-Quinn is running for planning board specifically to preserve the rights of livestock owners in town, she said Tuesday.
Board of Selectmen
Six candidates are running for two Board of Selectmen seats — Joseph Passamonte, Al Steward, David Wholey, Jaie J. Bergeron, Robert Haverty and Hershel Nunez. Passamonte and Nunez were not at the candidates forum Tuesday afternoon.
Of the candidates present Tuesday, two — Bergeron and Haverty — told the stories about how they were born and raised in town, and decided to raise their families in Pelham because they love the town. Steward and Wholey both moved to town recently because they liked the agricultural feel of the area.
Candidates were asked how they could cut taxes. They each agreed that a wholesale reduction in taxes wasn't likely, instead the best way to keep taxes low were to continually look for savings.
One positive note for taxpayers was that various projects that were borrowed for will soon be paid off, Wholey explained. He added that “in the long term it is cheaper to maintain," he said, adding he would choose to maintain buildings to keep them in better shape longer.
They were also asked about expanding programs for senior citizens. Each replied to the room of seniors that they would be interested in expanding those programs.
Planning Board
Six candidates are running for three Planning Board seats — Paul Dadak, James Bergeron, Bruce Bilapka, Danielle Masse-Quinn, Robert Lamoureux and Derek Steele.
Candidates were asked a pointed question about land owners having pigs on one-acre lots in subdivisions. The question stemmed from a neighbor dispute that prompted the controversial livestock restrictions last year.
Lamoureux was the only person who did not answer that question.
Dadak, Bergeron, Bilapka and Steele all said that responsible animal-owners should be able to have livestock that are cared for. They are all in favor of an agriculture commission working on rules to help residents navigate potential neighbor disputes.
Masse-Quinn added that she in fact owned pigs, and she described how as a responsible owner, she talks with her neighbors to keep the peace.
Each candidate was also asked if development was happening too fast in town.
Multiple candidates cited regulations that have to be followed — if a developer approaches the town and their plans abide by the town's regulations then they have to be permitted, Bergeron explained. His fellow board members who are also seeking reelection, Dadak and Bilapka, agreed.
Steele talked about how he recently moved to town because of its small-town feel, however, he hopes to balance that with the need to increase housing opportunities for young families to keep enrollment up in the schools.
Lamoureux talked about his experience on the forestry committee, agreeing that the town needed to preserve open space and work with developers to do so.
Masse-Quinn explained she wanted to be careful about development, “When we build, let's hold true to the character to our town," she said.
Town Moderator, three Budget Committee positions, two Cemetery Trustee positions and one Trustee of the Trust Funds position are also on the ballot March 10. All of those races are uncontested.
Pelham voters can vote on town leadership, the budgets and a variety of ordinances on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pelham Memorial High School.