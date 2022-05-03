LAWRENCE — A fishing derby in an angler's hot spot near the Falls Bridge is back on track this spring after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
But first, the area needs a good cleaning.
Volunteers are needed Saturday morning to clean up Pemberton Park, located off Broadway near the Falls Bridge, organizers said.
The clean up will run from 9 a.m. to noon and volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags, trash pickers and coffee and donuts, said Jamiel Ortiz, a Lawrence firefighter and co-founder of Salt Addiction Fishing.
Ortiz and fellow fishing enthusiast created Salt Addiction Fishing to promote the sport and showcase a positive event in the city.
Pemberton Park needs to be spruced up for June 4 — the 5th annual spring run tournament, Ortiz said.
Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish caught. And proceeds from the tournament will benefit Ashley Ortega, who has Cerebral Palsy, which is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture, Ortiz said.
Ortiz was pleased to report that Salt Addiction has more than 29 sponsors for the tournament who are donating raffle items.
"One hundred percent of the raffle proceeds will be given to Ashley and her family at the end of the day on June 4," Ortiz said.
Competitive categories including striped bass by length and shad by amount.
There will be eight cash prizes and six customized glass plaque awards for first, second and 3rd place in both tournament categories, he said.
On June 4, tournament sign up starts at 5 a.m.
