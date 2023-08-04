LONDONDERRY — Of the many different topics covered by former Vice President Mike Pence at a town hall in Londonderry on Friday night, one in particular stuck out to members of the community.
While discussing the military, Pence mentioned how one of the 13 soldiers who had died during the extraction from Afghanistan had been someone from Indiana, and how that was one of the reasons he felt a need to return to politics and run for president.
Mary Bartel, who moved to New Hampshire from Massachusetts more than a decade ago, said she had to speak up when she heard him talking about that service member.
“You mentioned the soldier that came back from Afghanistan in Indiana,” Bartel said. “We have a soldier that came back from Afghanistan that lived right over the border in Lawrence, Mass.”
Bartel was referring to Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a Marine who was one of the 13 killed at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, who grew up in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Pence said he didn’t know that one of the 13 were from the area, and asked for Sgt. Pichardo’s family’s information.
“You all lost one of the 13?” Pence asked. “God bless you.”
Bartel, who knows the family, said she was impressed to hear the former vice president act so sincerely when he heard the information.
“He knows we have a soldier that came home from the Afghanistan, Biden’s debacle, but we do in Lawrence,” said Bartel. “I saw that motorcade come back. For Vice President Pence to want to know about [Pichardo], I’m impressed.”
Pence spoke highly of the military and veterans, and used it as a jumping off point to explain many of his potential policies. He said that one of the many reasons the national debt needs to be lowered is to not eclipse defense spending and that supporting Ukraine would keep Russian forces from potentially attacking NATO countries that might have United States soldiers stationed in them.
Even though there was some light heckling from Trump supporters, Pence spoke of his support and solidarity of the former president up until he was asked to go against the Constitution.
“I will tell you, under the Constitution of the United States, the duty of the vice president, in that moment, is crystal clear,” Pence said. “All the congress will do is open and count … . My duty was clear, and I’ll always believe in my heart of hearts that I kept my oath to support and defend the constitution that day.”
Pence also mentioned that he would secure the nation’s southern borders, and would set up a plan for social security that would allow it to be more of an individual’s money reinvesting itself, and not the government paying for things. Pence said that one way he would handle homelessness could be reinstating state-run mental institutions and mental hospitals.
Lacking from his speech or answers, however, was any acknowledgement of the most recent set of indictments against former President Trump. He even doubled down on the January 6th storming of the capitol, saying that he stayed in his office because he knew that there was no danger and that people were just passionate.
“There is a lot of passion out there, but I reject that … the passion is translated into the vandalism of that day,” Pence said. “I know the people of this movement, whether they support me or not, are the best people in this country.”
The American Legion was packed with people wanting to hear what Pence had to say and to ask their questions. Pence answered questions for an hour, leaving one married couple extremely excited about the democratic process.
Christine Paryl, who recently moved to New Hampshire from Illinois with her husband, Ron Paryl Sr., said it was nice to be able to get so close to a candidate and actually be able to talk to them.
“We never, ever had the chance to ask questions, or anything,” she said, referring to her experience in Illinois. “This is all new to us. We never had the opportunity to ask a question. It makes me feel like I’m more a part of the process than I was in Illinois.”
