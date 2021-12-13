ANDOVER — Taxpayers are expected to save millions of dollars over the next two decades after the town solidified its pension obligation bond last week.
Borrowing the money will “yield a total savings of approximately $142 million, this is very significant and significantly more than we projected,” said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
The Select Board unanimously approved borrowing $165 million at an interest rate of 2.367%. The amount is expected to be paid off over the next 18 years. The pension obligation will be funded at about 90%, Flanagan said.
The average payment the town will make each year is $11.3 million, Flanagan said. Conservative estimates throughout the process estimated a 3 to 3.5% interest rate that would have forced the town to pay $12 million each year, he said.
The plan to fund the liability also included making additional payments to the pension system to ensure it is fully funded by the state-mandated deadline. But recent investment success means there was more money in the fund than originally planned, he said.
Flanagan likened it to paying off a credit card early.
“If you have $1,000 in credit card debt and you plan to pay off $750 in debt, but end up paying $900 off and only have to make monthly payments to pay off that remaining $100 instead of $250,” he said.
The bottom line: “We expect the system will be fully funded earlier,” he said. “Which will give us more future flexibility.”
Town officials were not only conservative with interest rate estimates, but also conservative with long-term stock market projections.
So, taxpayers could save more depending on how the investments accrue over time. The money borrowed for the pension obligation will be invested by the Andover Retirement Board with advice from the Investment Committee.
“If the money is pushed away for a long time and doesn’t need to be touched, we can overcome some volatility and perhaps achieve greater long-term returns,” said Andy Betts, chair of the committee.
Voters decided overwhelmingly to borrow money to pay off the pension obligation in June at Town Meeting, which was solidified by more than 70% voters casting ballots in favor of borrowing the money later that month.
The town paired the pension obligation bond with borrowing money to build a new West Elementary and Shawsheen preschool through what is known as the town’s “integrated financing plan.”
Combining the projects is expected to save taxpayers money in the long term.
The town is expected to borrow $152 million for the $190 million combined elementary and preschool next year because Andover received a $38 million grant from the state.