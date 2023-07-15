HAVERHILL — Eric Leuteritz has been name the 14th president of Pentucket Bank, effective July 1. The appointment was announced by Pentucket Bank CEO Jonathan Dowst and the bank’s Board of Directors.
“During his time at the bank, Eric has proven his commitment to furthering the strategic growth of the bank, while preserving the culture of customer experience, team development, and community support,” Dowst said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Eric as the bank moves into this next phase of leadership.”
As president, Leuteritz will provide strategic oversight to the bank’s commercial and mortgage lending functions, as well as retail banking, customer support, and Pentucket Financial Services.
“It is an honor to be named the next President of Pentucket Bank and to continue the mission of this over 130-year-old institution,” Leuteritz said. “We will continue to strive to provide exceptional service to our customers while supporting our communities and employees.”
Leuteritz and his wife Kimber are residents of Windham. When he is not working, you can find him on the golf course, or watching his son Connor play lacrosse and his daughter Katie in theater performances.
Lawrence firm honored by SBALAWRENCE — The Small Business Administration has named Hispanic Market Solution of Lawrence its 2023 Minority Owned Small Business of the Year for Massachusetts.
The company earned recognition for providing solutions to support Hispanic market penetration to organizations working on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Joseph Bevilacqua, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, nominated the company and its CEO, Eduardo Crespo, for the honor.
“Eduardo Crespo has been a vital link for Hispanic market brand expansion and a pioneer in our region for more than two decades,” said SBA District Director Robert Nelson. “Throughout his career, Eduardo has demonstrated a relentless spirit to serve his community as a people connector, finding opportunities and advocating for civil rights on behalf of his community.”
Since immigrating from Ecuador as a teenager, Crespo created several companies and spearheaded new initiatives throughout his career.
He founded Latin Hit Parade, a pioneering Spanish-language radio program serving Massachusetts listeners, and later founded Hispanic Market Solution in 2008, when he saw an opportunity to address a growing demand in corporations, nonprofits, and businesses seeking strategies to penetrate Hispanic and Latino markets.
New location for salon
METHUEN — Krystle Clear Beauty, a beauty salon that offers skin care and makeup artistry along with Tarot card readings, will be opening at its new location at 236 Pleasant St., Suite 22, on July 24.
Local artists who would like to exhibit their work in the salon should contact owner Krystle Barnaby at 603-262-0902 or email krystleclearbeauty@iCloud.com.
Women in Business luncheonNORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Women in Business luncheon Wednesday, July 19, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at the China Blossom Restaurant, 946 Osgood St. Featured speaker is Tricia Sabulis, vice president of the A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency.
Cost is $28 for members and $38 for non-members and includes a hot buffet and soft drinks.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Granite City opens new location
METHUEN — Granite City Electric Supply Company recently opened a new branch at 14 Aegean Drive.
The company, which has 30 locations in six states, has been in business for 100 years and serves electrical contractors as well as residential, commercial and industrial customers. Their many categories of products include lighting, generators, wire, cords and cables, builders’ products, wiring devices and data/telecom equipment.
The Methuen location is a 95,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facility housing about $10 million in inventory, said Lisa Matz, senior marketing manager.
“This is key to Granite City Electric’s expansion in the North Shore area,” she said.
New salon in Andover
ANDOVER — Longtime Andover hair stylist Sarah Sheppard announced she opened her new Wylde & Lowe Salon at 63 Park St. on July 1.
Sheppard named the salon after her daughters, Harlowe, 7, and Wylder, 4.
Sheppard and her assistant are taking appointments for stylings along with three independent stylists in her new shop. Five stylist chairs are still available for lease.
“Wylde and Lowe, once my dream, is now my reality with an open invitation to any stylist looking to increase their knowledge in fashion, hair, and makeup, as well as any stylist who is looking for a beautiful place with a positive atmosphere to service their clients,” Sheppard said. “I want stylists to have a creative space and the technical support that allows them to represent their own brands, sell products that they believe in, and a place to hold educational events.”
For more information contact Sheppard at sarah@wyldeandlowe.com or call 978-494-0424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.