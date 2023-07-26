HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club recently donated $500 along with 50 safety packages to the International Day Care located on Cedar Street in Haverhill. The safety packages included a bath temperature duck, outlet plug covers and safety information for parents.
This nonprofit center provides services for low income children from birth to age 6. Currently they have approximately 44 children in the program. The organization is partnered with Head Start and the parent company is International Institute of Greater Lawrence.
Classic Car Show rescheduled
ANDOVER — The New England Summer Classic Car Show will return to downtown Andover on Main Street for its second year on Sunday, July 30, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by the Andover Center for History & Culture.
The event was originally planned for Thursday but was rescheduled due to weather. Kids activity area at Old Town Hall, 20 Main St., includes CARS movie themed games, cornhole, a family scavenger hunt and mini car races.
The car show will include a 50/50 raffle and prizes, an auto detailing bucket; lottery ticket baskets; downtown Andover retail gift cards; framed prints; Oak & Iron goody basket and more. Winners do not need to be present to win. Detroit native Tom Adams will discuss the history of the Ford Mustang (30-minute talks) at 4 and 6 p.m. at the History Center, 97 Main St. Proceeds from the show support local history programming and the mission of the History Center.
Lunch presentations announced
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Heritage State Park at 1 Jackson St., at Canal Street, announces a lineup of speakers and topics for its August “Bring Your Own Lunch” program. All presentations run from noon to approximately 1 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Aug. 2: From Catania to Common Street by Rich Padova, summer historical tour interpreter for Lawrence Heritage; Aug. 9: Archives on the Road by Amita Kiley, collections manager/research coordinator for the Lawrence History Center; Aug. 16: DCR Research – Dynamic, Proactive, Applied and Inclusive by Dr. Don Kent, research director with the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation; Aug. 23: Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist, and Aug. 30: The Rise of Socialism in the Merrimack Valley by local historian Thomas Spitalere.
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in the visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage. For more information, contact Rich Padova at 978-794-1655.
Craft vendors wanted
HAVERHILL — The Ladies Philoptochos Society Elpis will hold a crafts fair on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Center of the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154-156 Winter St. Tables for rent are $35 and must be reserved by contacting Elaine Tzitzon at holyapostlesladiesphiloptochos@gmail.com.
Refreshments and Greek pastry will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the society’s philanthropic endeavors.
Green Goddess golf tournament set
HAVERHILL — Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the second Green Goddess Invitational golf tournament, to take place on Sept. 11 at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Presented by Stem Haverhill, the event celebrates and assists women operating in the traditional male-dominated fields of retail cannabis and golf. This year's tournament benefits Patriots Helping Vets, a nonprofit that focuses on helping veterans heal through horticultural therapy and promoting veterans’ rights to cultivate medicinal plants.
Stem Haverhill owner and tournament organizer Caroline Pineau is encouraging cannabis and non-cannabis women sponsors and vendors to participate.
"Our sponsorship packages are designed for maximum fun and brand exposure, our plans for the day are cool and inventive, and the buzz was so strong from our first tournament that more people inside the industry want to be part of the fun,” Pineau said.
Last year’s GGI attracted nearly 300 women. This year Pineau anticipates 350 or more.
The event will feature golf clinics with WPGA professional Catherine McPherson and the Renaissance pro staff as well as yoga, spa treatments, reiki, collective art and painting projects, cannabis education workshops with guest speakers, live music, a DJ and a flower send-off.
For sponsorship information, contact Angela Moreno at angela@stemhaverhill.com.
