HAVERHILL — The award-winning Pentucket Players will present Stephen Sondheim’s Emmy winning musical “Sunday in the Park with George.” The show, seldom produced by community theater groups due to technical set requirements and a difficult and challenging musical score, will be presented in the Nicholas Ross Auditorium in City Hall, April 21 at 7:30 p.m., April 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and April 23 at 2 p.m.
The play’s first act is set in 1894, Paris, a series of Sunday afternoons on the Island of La Grande Jatte, telling the story of French pointillist painter Georges Seurat, who sought to develop a new style of painting. The second act, set in the Chicago Art Institute, where the painting now hangs, is set in 1984 and deals with the process of creating art.
Tickets can be purchased at pentucket.booktix.com. Take a chance by purchasing a raffle ticket to win a trip to Chicago to see the famous painting that is the subject of the musical, at go.eventgroovefundraising.com/sunday-in-the-park.
All Saints holds indoor yard sale
HAVERHILL — All Saints Parish will hold a “gigantic” indoor yard sale Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish hall, 120 Bellevue Ave. This event is open to the public. Items available for purchase include small pieces of furniture, vintage clothing for adults as well as gently used children’s clothing, jewelry, kitchenware, linens, toys, puzzles, board games, books, craft items, décor and more.
Money raised supports youths and young adults of the parish who plan to attend World Youth Day in Lisbon Portugal, Aug. 1 to 6.
The parish hall is accessible via a wheelchair ramp and elevator on the Blaisdell Street side of the church. Parking is available in the Swasey Field parking lot and along the street. Volunteers will be available to assist in carrying items to your vehicle.
Drop off day for donations is Tuesday, April 18. To donate please contact Mary Ellen O’Shea at 315-250-1051 or osheamaryellen@gmail.com.
To make a financial contribution for World Youth Day pilgrims, visit allsaintshaverhill.org/wyd.
Drivers warned of Andover ramp closures
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary closings of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover during overnight hours from Monday April 17, through Friday morning, April 21. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. Friday, April 21. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install light poles on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone. Visit mass511.com.
Stargazing at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will host an evening of guided stargazing Friday, April 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. If the weather forecast is cloudy, the event will take place on April 28 at the same time. Check Tattersall Farm on Facebook on the day of the event to confirm.
Mike McDougal, a local amateur astronomer and member of the North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, will have telescopes set up to look through and will share views of nebulae, galaxies, star clusters, and planets. Follow the red glow sticks from the parking lot to the observing area, but please do not use flashlights or flash photography as you approach the telescopes, to preserve the night vision of participants.
An afternoon with Andre Dubus III
HAVERHILL — The public library will host a talk by bestselling author Andre Dubus III Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Dubus will read from his 2018 novel, “Gone So Long,” followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Jabberwocky Bookshop of Newburyport.
Dubus’ eight books include the New York Times’ bestsellers “House of Sand and Fog,” “The Garden of Last Days,” and his memoir, “Townie,” which describes his life in Haverhill. His most recent novel, “Gone So Long,” has been named on many best book lists.
Register by calling the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, stopping by the reference desk, or online at haverhillpl.org. Click on the upcoming events calendar.
Earth Day cleanup set for April 22
HAVERHILL — The city will hold its annual Earth Day cleanup Saturday, April 22. This year’s event will focus on public spaces in the city’s various neighborhoods, including roads in rural areas that are strewn with litter. This may also include sidewalks, roadsides, school grounds, and parks.
Meet at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., at 8:30 a.m. for a brief kick-off and to pick up T-shirts, trash bags and snacks, then proceed to designated clean-up locations, all of which are on city property.
The Citizens Center will serve as the registration and information center for the event. Trash bags, leaf bags and refreshments will be available for the duration of the event. Volunteers can organize their own neighborhood or park clean up or can join in another identified clean up site. Trash should be put into plastic trash bags, leaves and other yard waste should be put into leaf bags, branches should be stacked in piles, and sand should be swept into piles and left on the street for pick up.
Register online at haverhillrec.com, which will bring you to the Haverhill Recreation page and activity registration. Click on the red boxes in the center of the page that say, Earth Day Cleanup 2023. Follow the prompts to sign up to volunteer as an individual
Plaistow to hold townwide cleanup
PLAISTOW — The annual townwide cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.
Those who would like to participate can meet at the gazebo at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. to pick up specially marked trash bags.
Anyone interested should call 603-382-5200, ext. 204, or email recreation@plaistow.com.
