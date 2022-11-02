NORTH ANDOVER — When people are hungry they can turn to the People's Pantry for help.
But the rate at which they are doing that rose dramatically at the start of the pandemic, and it hasn't relented.
"Our numbers have gone from 100 to 120 families at times to 235 last Tuesday," said Jennifer Cordes, co-director of the Pantry.
This sustained demand means that the Pantry needs help, too, and that is why they are holding a food drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at North Parish Church on Academy Road in North Andover.
They need five types of shelf-stable foods — cereal, tuna, beans (such as kidney or pinto beans), pasta and macaroni and cheese — which people can drop off without leaving their cars.
"There's a little parking lot in front of the steeple," Cordes said. "You can drive through and circle out right in front of the church. We'll have signage Saturday, and we'll grab and go."
The Pantry was founded at the church in 1992 by Cari and Mel Marchese, and for most of its existence has received the bulk of its supplies from the Merrimack Valley Food Bank.
But even now that the Pantry gets supplies there twice a month instead of once, they need more, and have discovered other sources of help.
These have included Cram the Cruiser events conducted by the North Andover Police Department, and food drives held by Boy Scouts, local companies and Parent Teacher Organizations at local schools.
"When you think it's not going to work out you reach out, and somebody walks in," Cordes said. "It keeps happening."
They continue to rely on donations from Stop and Shop, Tripoli Pizza Bakery and Fantini Bakery in Haverhill, and the pantry is still getting fresh produce from a garden at Rolling Ridge Conference Center.
The People's Pantry has also doubled the amount, from $600 to $1200, that they spend with Gleaners, an organization that collects locally grown produce and supplies it to food banks and meal programs.
The increase pays to have the food delivered, where previously the Pantry picked it up, and they now set up the produce "almost like a farmers market kind of thing," Cordes said.
"We've had a big offering out there that's outside which allows people to pick and choose and take a little more time," she said.
The pantry is held every other week on Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. As COVID-19 has waned, Pantry staff have reverted to letting people pick up food inside the church, rather than bringing out to them in bags.
The people that come in are from Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, and the sources of their food insecurity is unique in every case.
"I think there are people that have large families and maybe somebody was hurt," Cordes said. "We see all of it. I think we see all of it."
One thing that hasn't varied throughout this turbulent time is that the volunteers at People's Pantry, which number around 55, remains committed to what they are doing.
"People love it because it's a community within the community," Cordes said. "They're not only helping the community, they come together for a purpose beyond themselves."
