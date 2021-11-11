NORTH ANDOVER — The cupboards are going bare at the People's Pantry.
Located in the basement of the North Parish Church, the pantry gives free food to anyone who needs it on alternate Tuesdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
But with the beginning of the pandemic and the economic upheaval it brought, the number of people in need of their service started to climb, and has now reached a point where the pantry is seeking donations from the community.
"On a normal day, 100 (people) was about right, every other week," said Jennifer Cordes, who has co-directed the pantry since 2017 along with Fran Rohr. "During holiday time, the need was a little higher, 120 or 140. Yesterday, we were at 220. It has been a sustained climb for about a year and a half. Since COVID, the numbers have been crazy."
The People's Pantry is asking for help in meeting this demand by holding a food drive Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, at 190 Academy Road.
The pantry is most in need of five types of shelf-stable foods—cereal, tuna, beans (such as kidney or pinto), pasta, and macaroni and cheese—which donors can drop off without even leaving their cars.
"There's a little parking lot in front of the steeple," Cordes said. "You can drive through and circle out right in front of the church. We'll have signage on Saturday, and we'll grab and go."
The People's Pantry, which was founded in 1992 by Cari and Mel Marchese, is part of the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, which is based in Lowell and supplies the bulk of what the pantry gives away.
Cordes said the pantry also relies on donations of surplus items from Stop and Shop and Tripoli Pizza Bakery, and they receive fresh-baked items from Fantini Bakery in Haverhill.
Rolling Ridge Conference Center in North Andover donates free produce from a garden that they started several years ago, she said, and the pantry buys fresh produce from Gleaners, an organization in Western Massachusetts, at a reduced price of around $500 or $600 per season.
"Someone goes and picks it up," Cordes said.
Every month, the People's Pantry tells the Merrimack Valley Food Bank how many people they have served, and the supplies they receive from that organization are based on averages that have accumulated over the years.
But the steady climb in demand over the past 18 months has created a gap between what they are getting, and what they can give to people who are hungry.
"For a while, the numbers and supply were in line," Cordes said. "It was based over time. That's what they were supplying. But now our numbers have had a sustained increase over a prolonged period of time and it keeps ballooning."
There are 55 people, all of them volunteers, who work at the People's Pantry. After the pandemic started, volunteers began packing bags of food for people to pick up, so everyone could maintain social distancing.
At first, volunteers started preparing for the following week after the doors closed each Tuesday. But now there isn't enough food on hand, and they have to wait for the next shipment to arrive before they can fill those bags.
"If you look at the shelves, there's nothing to put in them," Cordes said.
She said the pantry draws people of all ages from Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, and the relentless growth in need has provided a lesson in the broad and lasting impact of the pandemic.
"It's hard times for people, despite what you might see in the news," Cordes said. "I think we're seeing in real time families struggle to make ends meet. We provide a little bit of stabilization in their budget and their food offerings."
She said that, with the start of the pandemic, the People's Pantry also started making deliveries to people who were shut in.
"I was driving around parts of Andover that you didn't know were there," Cordes sad. "Elderly that couldn't get out, or were afraid or sick or compromised. We worked with the state. They would provide names."
But she said that she and the other volunteers at the People's Pantry, many of whom have been there for years, have been grateful to be able to help out during these difficult times.
"When you give people tangible things and they can make an impact in real time, the world is good," Cordes said.