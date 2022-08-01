HAVERHILL — Disney's "The Lion King Jr." will take the stage at Consentino Middle School on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 4, at 2 and 5 p.m.
The hourlong musical, which is open to the public, will be presented by 33 members of the JG Whittier Middle School Drama Club, a districtwide club led by JGW music teacher Bobby Gariepy.
The show is sponsored by the district's after-school Discovery Club program.
"The Lion King Jr." tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king.
The show features classic songs from the 1994 film, such as "Hakuna Matata" the "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" as well as additional songs penned for the later Broadway production. This show is performed under license through Music Theatre International and Disney. Costumes are provided at no cost by the Amesbury Middle School Drama Department.
Advance tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $7 for general admission. Tickets at the door are $2 extra. Cost is $10 for a livestream e-ticket to watch from home. When you purchase an e-ticket, you will be provided with a link to the performance. To purchase tickets, visit jgwdrama.com.
Consentino Middle School is at 685 Washington St.
