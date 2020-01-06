METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry was sworn into office Monday night to lead what many are hoping will be a momentous change in the city.
From the stage of the Methuen High School auditorium, Perry took the oath of office in front of six mayoral predecessors, local and state lawmakers, and hundreds of constituents. He promised to lead them into a brighter future.
Perry’s promise stands out after several tumultuous years in Methuen that led to state oversight and enraged taxpayers.
“I want you to look back in two years and say this was a moment that things changed,” he said while opening his inaugural speech.
The first sign of a new wave came in November when Perry was victorious over then-City Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan, earning 70% of the votes cast.
The political newcomer said he quickly turned his focus to fulfilling campaign promises. He has been straightforward about major problems plaguing the city.
“We’re a $161 million business that’s currently trying to function without leadership in several critical areas of our government,” Perry said.
“Just to name a few, we have no human resources director, no permanent public works director, no city engineer, no health director and no information technology leadership.”
He spoke about the main issue on everyone’s minds – Police Department spending.
“The greatest financial risk to our city is an unresolved police contract, and we can’t even all agree on the basic numbers that would help us consider the actual financial impact of that agreement or its long-term risk to our financial stability,” Perry said.
He was referring to last year’s heated debates over union contracts for superior police officers, which would have had the department’s captains earning an average of $432,295 a year. The contracts are scheduled for arbitration in the coming months. Officers are now being paid at a rate outlined in an older contract.
Perry said he looks forward to finding a solution on common ground, and will have the city’s legal team brief the new City Council on the status of the challenge.
A new group he plans to create at City Hall, called the Budget and Revenue Task Force, would consider the financial goals and objectives of the community over at least a three-year period — the goal being to look ahead and avoid surprises.
Perry, on the heels of a 38-year career at Raytheon, said he will meld decades of business-mindedness with his new venture in municipal government to resolve lingering issues, such as the police pay.
Since his election, Perry said he has met with city councilors, department heads and many residents. Perry said he encouraged each to be active in city affairs and to know what is going on.
“(At Raytheon) we all worked toward mutual goals and for the benefit of our customers, our shareholders and for one another,” Perry said.
“As I reflect on my career as I left Raytheon for the last time a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but think that maybe this experience, this new chapter in my life — shouldn’t really be all that different.”
The three-word slogan that led Perry’s winning campaign – “Integrity, Leadership and Vision” – will become an outline for his first steps in public office, he said.
“My personal integrity is everything to me ... .” Perry said. “I would encourage you to challenge my ideas – that will make them better – but I will never do anything that will make you question my integrity.”
He vowed to be transparent and constantly in search of feedback from all community members.
During his speech, Perry was specific about immediate goals. He wants a Wegman’s or Trader Joe’s grocery store to move into Methuen.
“I want us to think big, and I want us to be aggressive,” he said.
“By the way,” he added. “You can plan an important role in helping us advance this goal. If you agree with me that Methuen is ready for a Wegman’s or Trader Joe’s, visit their websites and tell them. We want them to know that our community is ready and willing to support them.”
Involving local residents is a way Perry said he plans to foster community spirit. He also plans to preserve historic sites – including the Searles Estate, which is for sale – and beautify streets and common spaces.
“Building community isn’t just about what our government can do,” he said. “It’s really about what we all can do.”
After delivering his speech, Perry and other elected officials starting the new term socialized with the public.