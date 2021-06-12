PLAISTOW - High school classmates that endured hundreds of hours wearing masks and an equal amount of time in virtual Zoom classrooms smiled and beamed with pride as they graduated Saturday morning.
"How wonderful it is to see everyone this morning and see your entire face this morning," said Scott Strange, assistant principal at Timberland Regional High School, at the start of the 10 a.m. graduation ceremony.
Dressed in the school's white and maroon colors, hundreds of students from Plaistow, Atkinson, Danville and Sandown graduated under an overcast sky on the school's game field.
In a welcome message to the crowd, National Honor Society member Nicholas Matthews acknowledged the challenges the class of 2021 faced over the past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now sit back and relax and have fun as we celebrate these amazing seniors," he said.
School Principal Donald Woodworth noted, due to COVID-19, the students "wore a mask for over 1,000 hours."
They also "sat in front of a computer screen on Zoom for another 1,000 hours," he said.
He praised "all receiving a diploma" on Saturday for persevering.
Woodworth also spoke of challenges the students will face after graduation in the world today.
"Tomorrow you can preserve our democracy and pack for college ... But today enjoy standing proudly together for the last time," he said. "You stayed safe and accepted a new normal ... Your struggles, but more importantly your achievements, cannot be overstated enough."
Valedictorian Margaret McCormick spoke of her grandmother and mother and their impact on her life, perspective and dedication to kindness.
She described her grandmother as the most popular person she knows: A woman who is adored by many because she worked in a cafeteria handing out ice cream. Getting an ice cream was "the highlight of your day."
She then talked about her mother, who for the past 12 years packed her elaborate lunches with handwritten notes every single day of school.
"She gave me an ice cream moment every single day," McCormick said.
Now, in her own life, McCormick is equally dedicated to acts of kindness and she urged her classmates to do the same.
"Choose to be kind. Choose to make someone's day," she said, adding such gestures can "stick with them forever."
Maria Heim, the class of 2021 student council president, concluded the ceremony by praising Timberlane teachers and staff.
"They are the ones who hold this place together," she said.
She told her classmates to "remember it's never too late to be who you want to be."
And she quoted lyrics sang by musician Miley Cyrus - that it's not about how fast you get there and it's not about what's waiting on the other side.
"It's the climb," said a smiling Heim.
And then, in a true sign of the times, Heim turned around on the graduation stage, held up her cell phone camera and took a selfie with her graduating class.
