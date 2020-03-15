DERRY, N.H. — A person in direct contact with Pinkerton Academy has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the top school official there said.
On Sunday night, Pinkerton Headmaster Timothy Powers released the information via a statement to the school community, saying the school was notified by state officials that a person in "our daily school community" had been diagnosed with the virus.
According to Powers, the person had not been on the Pinkerton campus since last Tuesday. About 3,200 students attend Pinkerton. They come from several communities, including Derry, Hampstead, Chester and Hooksett.
"The Department of Health and Human Services is conducting a contact investigation and any person who is identified as a close contact to this person will be notified directly by NH DHHS," Powers said in the statement.
Anyone not notified as a direct contact is considered low risk but should monitor their own health for fever or respiratory illness, the statement said.
"We anticipate the exposure has been limited," Powers said. "However, this is the time period when symptoms might start showing for those who might have had close contact, which is defined as several minutes of face to face interaction."
In the statement, Powers said he could not share any more information and asked for community support in not speculating or spreading rumors.
"Let us rely on each other to respond to this latest challenge," Powers said, adding he urged families to keep the school informed of the health of their students.
"It will take the cooperation of all of us to get through this," he said.