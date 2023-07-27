ANDOVER — A person has been struck by a train on Essex Street.
The incident is under investigation by police according to Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
Check back at eagletribune.com for updates.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 5:28 pm
