Person struck by train in Andover

ANDOVER — A person was struck by a train near Essex Street late Thursday afternoon.
The accident involved an Amtrak train, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
Although no details on the person who was struck were released, Amtrak spokesperson Kelly Just said there were no injuries to the train’s passengers or crew.
“Amtrak train 685 was traveling from Boston to Brunswick at approx. 4:18 pm when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train in Andover, MA,” Just said in an email late Thursday.
“Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” Just added.
The investigation is being conducted by state police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and MBTA Transit Police with assistance from the Andover Police Department, said Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department.
Police cordoned off the Essex and Pearson streets railroad crossing near Ann’s Cleaners as they began their investigation. A few barricades were set up on surrounding streets.
At one point, a train thundered through the area after the incident.
