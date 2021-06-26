HAVERHILL — The Pet Food Task Force will hold an outdoor pet food drive on Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus in Westgate Plaza.
The Task Force is a coalition of animal shelters, humane societies and similar groups throughout the state that has been providing pet food to pet owners in need since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The organization works with retailers and pet food distributors and other donors, via its partner organizations, to identify which communities are most in need. Locally, the organization supports Somebody Cares New England, Leaving the Streets Ministry and the ARC in Haverhill, although items collected during this food drive will be distributed where the need is most acute.
Donations of pet food, cat litter, gift cards, and pet accessories such as collars and leashes are greatly appreciated.
Visit online at www.petfoodtaskforce.org.