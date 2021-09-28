With people 65 and older and some other populations now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots if they received the Pfizer vaccine, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that the state plans to make mobile booster programs available to people residing in long-term care and other congregate settings.
"There are literally hundreds of sites that are already up and operating and available for people to get booster shots," Baker said three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its Pfizer booster recommendation.
On Friday, the CDC recommended that people age 65 and up, people age 18 and older in congregate care settings, and people between the ages of 50 and 64 with certain medical conditions should get a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Adults between 18 and 49 years old who have underlying conditions or who face "increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting" may also get a booster if they have previously received the Pfizer vaccines, the CDC said.
First responders, educators and workers in grocery stores, public transit, the U.S. Postal Service, corrections, manufacturing, food and agriculture are all occupations the CDC considers at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission.
The Boston Teachers Union began making boosters available to its eligible members on Saturday.
"As luck may have it, we already have public vaccine clinics set up at the BTU for our Back to School Fair available to families and educators, and we learned this morning they have the Pfizer booster shots ready to go already!" the union's officers wrote in a Friday bulletin.