PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will perform seasonal favorites at its Family Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road.
Performers include Nora Theberge, a senior at Timberlane, on vibraphone. The orchestra will be led by guest conductor David Feltner. Audience members must wear masks and practice social distancing. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for a raffle fundraiser, which will be held during intermission. Cash, checks and credit cards may be used to pay for tickets on the day of the concert.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students and teachers and $5 for children ages 4 through 12, at the door or in advance by contacting lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net or by calling 603-382-6541, ext. 3980.
A Night for Miracles at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall
METHUEN — Merrimack Valley Professionals will host a networking charity event called a "Night for Miracles" Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway. All of the money raised will go to support Miracle Providers Northeast, a Lowell-based charity that helps families suffering from HIV/AIDS.
The event will include a silent auction, with the biggest item being a five day stay at a French Villa, as well as live music, food, drinks, raffles, and a visit from Santa. For tickets, visit online at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-for-miracles-tickets-208815722447.
Red Cross experiences historic blood supply shortage
HAVERHILL —Nearly two years into the pandemic, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
To encourage donors to help, all who come to give between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
Carols on the common
NORTH ANDOVER — Everyone is invited to join a group of 30 people from the North Andover Moms Facebook page, led by Cynthia Hopkins, Jamie Vanasse and Rebecca Stronck, who will meet on the common Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to sing Christmas carols.
"We'll be singing Christmas carols old and new with lyric books, so you don't need to know the words," Hopkins said. "Kids, pets, family and friends are invited."
There is no cost associated with the event, and the singing will take place at the Christmas tree.
"We felt we need to have something happy and joyful, and have everyone invited," Hopkins said.
Caroling at the East Parish Meeting House
HAVERHILL — The public is invited to the sixth annual Caroling and Camaraderie event Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. at the East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road. The event will include a fire, refreshments, candlelight, and neighborly cheer with plenty or room to socially distance.
Please RSVP if possible (not required) to rroffo@comcast.net.
Safely park on the lawn and in driveways across street. The East Parish Meeting House is available for weddings, recitals, memorials, or other special events. Visit online at http://eastparishmeetinghouseofhaverhillmassachusetts.yolasite.com.