ANDOVER — The class of 2021 has always been special, class co-president Meagan Chi said Sunday as the 243rd class graduated from Phillips Academy Andover.
She recalled their first all-school meeting when they were called on.
“A weak freshman cheer was expected in response,” she said. “But no, not us. The class of 2021 roared.”
Their “collective enthusiasm and spirit” was the cornerstone of their experience, she said.
As the 321 graduates move ahead with their lives, co-president Salvadore Gomez-Colon reminded them to make choices that help not only themselves, but others in both their micro and macro interactions.
“During my time at Andover I’ve discovered there’s nothing no more fulfilling than being proud of how we spend our time,” he said. “So in approaching what lies ahead in our lives, these next chapters, I hope all of us irrespective of the paths we choose, make the choice to live with intention.”
Those decisions should be grounded in what they learned over their four years, the co-presidents agreed.
“We are a better, truer and more courageous version of ourselves because of everything we have been through together,” Chi said. “This family is one we’ll return to at various points in our lifetimes. Our Andover anchor will hold us steady and guide us as we continue to find our ways into the future and find our ways back to each other.”
“Your voice alone is strong, but together we are a forced to be reckoned with,” Chi said.