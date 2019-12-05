ANDOVER — Phillips Academy has named Raynard S. Kington as its new leader.
Phillips announced Thursday that Kington, president of Grinnell College in central Iowa, will become the Andover academy's 16th head of school.
Kington will take over at Phillips next summer, succeeding John G. Palfrey who stepped down last summer to become president of the MacArthur Foundation.
Kington will also follow Jim Ventre, who will continue to serve as interim head of school at Phillips through the transition in summer of 2020. Once the transition is complete, Ventre, a member of the Phillips Class of 1979, will return to his role as assistant head of school for admissions and financial aid.
The announcement of Kington taking over was made Thursday by Amy Falls, a member of the Phillips Class of 1982, president-elect of the school's Board of Trustees and chair of the search committee; and Peter L.S. Currie, a member of the Class of 1974 and president of the Board of Trustees. The board voted unanimously in favor of Kington’s appointment, the announcement said.
Serving since 2010 as president of Grinnell College, Kington has been a supporter of academic excellence in the arts, humanities and sciences, according to the announcement.
In a written statement, Falls said Kington "brings impeccable academic credentials and extensive management experience; he is an intellectual force and a strategic thought partner whose core principles align with Andover’s mission and institutional values.''
