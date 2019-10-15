ANDOVER — After five years serving as The Mary Stripp & R. Crosby Kemper director of the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, Judith F. Dolkart has accepted a new role that will take her to the Detroit Institute of Arts.
In January, she will become the Deputy Director for Art, Education and Programs, a position that will tap her expertise in all facets of curatorial work, museum education, and programming for children and adults.
Dolkart will remain in her position at the Addison through mid-December. Upon her departure, Allison Kemmerer, Mead Curator of Photography and senior curator of contemporary art, will become interim director.
Church to hold bean supper
GROVELAND — St. James Episcopal Church will hold a traditional New England style baked bean supper Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parish hall, 119 Washington St. The meal includes baked beans, hot dogs, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and homemade desserts. Adults are $10 and children under 10 eat free. Credit cards accepted. For more information about this and other events at St. James Episcopal Church, visit online at saintjamesgroveland.org.
Biden office opening
SALEM, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is opening up a field office in Salem. Jill Biden will be attending the Saturday office opening from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. The former Second Lady and college professor will hear from volunteers, voters and educators during her visit to New Hampshire. The office is located at 48 Stiles Road, Salem. For more information and to RSVP visit mobilize.us/joebiden/event/140518.
Mayoral debate is Thursday at HCMedia studio
HAVERHILL — The 2019 mayoral candidate debate between incumbent Mayor James Fiorentini and challenger Daniel Trocki will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at HCMedia, 2 Merrimack St., Harbor Place.
Moderator is Frank Novak and panelists are Hartell Johnson of the Haverhill League of Women Voters, Dougan Sherwood, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, and Lynda Brown, director of Haverhill's Brightside. As seating was limited, organizers held a lottery last week for seats.
Novak said the format of the debate will include opening statements followed by questions from the panelists and responses from the candidates.
The debate will be broadcast live on Haverhill Community Television channels 9 and 22, and also on HC Media's website.
Lawrence Rotary holds dance
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Rotary Club holds a fundraising dance at the Relief’s In, 1 Market St., on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, which includes entertainment and a buffet dinner.Proceeds go toward the club’s programs for children in the city including a new collaboration between police, the Probation Department and schools called “HELP” (Heroin Epidemic Lawrence Partnership), in which officers visit middle school and high school classrooms to talk about the dangers of opioid use. Efforts are also made to intervene and arrange treatment for anyone discovered to be using these drugs.
Planning Commission meets Thursday
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission meets Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the MVPC office, 160 Main St. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available online at mvpc.org.
For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at 978-374-0519 or nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Garden Club offers floral design program
DERRY — The Derry Garden Club hosts a floral design program Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry, 40 Hampstead Road. The program is led by Maureen Christmas, an accredited national flower show judge and widely known for her formal design arrangements. A short business meeting and luncheon follows the program.
There is a $10 charge for nonmembers that includes lunch and raffles of designs. Bring your own place setting and mug. For information call 603-396-0053 or visit the club at derrygardenclub.org.